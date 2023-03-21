MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead at 27 After Motorcycle Crash in Italy

Lapicus was transported to the hospital via helicopter after the crash, where he later succumbed to his injuries

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 21, 2023 03:24 PM
Iuri Lapicus
Photo: Instagram

The mixed martial arts community is mourning the loss of one of their own following a tragic accident in Italy.

Moldovian fighter Iuri Lapicus died at an Italian hospital after being injured in a car crash on March 17, ONE Championship confirmed in a statement.

"The ONE Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus," the organization wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Iuri."

He was 27 years old.

According to a report in Milano Today, Lapicus was transferred via helicopter to Niguarda Hospital in Milan, where he remained in a coma until he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The article said it was likely that the MMA fighter "fell independently" from his motorcycle and was "allegedly thrown a few meters" during the crash, which also involved a 69-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital after rescuers found her "in shock" at the scene.

Iuri Lapicus
Instagram

MMA reporter Al Zullino also confirmed the tragic loss on Monday. "Unfortunately, it's true," he wrote in a tweet.

"As confirmed by @MrTudorLeonte, Italian MMA fighter Iuri Lapicus is dead after a motorcycle crash. Iuri was 27, had 14-2-1 NC record, and competed under the ONE banner, where he faced legends in the likes of @Ealvarezfight and @ChristianLeeMMA. RIP."

Zullino remembered Lapicus as "one of the humblest kids" in martial arts in a tweet.

Lapicus, originally from Moldova, began training in judo at age nine and moved to Italy when he was 15 to pursue martial arts professionally, according to his biography on ONE's website.

