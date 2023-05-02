MLS Player Hany Mukhtar Marries Fiancée on Soccer Field Decked Out in Roses — See the Photos! (Exclusive)

The German-born soccer player got married at Nashville's Geodis Park Soccer Stadium, the same field where he plays weekly

Published on May 2, 2023 01:25 PM
Hany & Ashley Mukhtar wedding
Photo: Nick Bastoky

In a truly one-of-a-kind ceremony, Nashville SC player Hany Mukhtar wed Ashley Mukhtar atop the grass he plays on weekly — and on the day of his 28th birthday.

Mukhtar, an attacking midfielder originally from Berlin, Germany, who joined the MLS in 2019, said "I do" alongside his wife in front of a crowd of around 100 guests, including family and friends that traveled from abroad for the intimate ceremony.

"It was a magical experience to see our cultures collide and share such an intimate moment together," the couple tells PEOPLE of the March 21 ceremony.

The decision to host the wedding at Geodis Park — the 30,000-seat venue that's home to Hany's MLS team, Nashville SC — came from a desire to honor the role the city played in their love story.

"Nashville will always hold a special place in our hearts, as the city where our love story began," the couple says. "We were drawn to the intimacy the stadium allowed that nowhere else would have. With the field as our blank canvas, we brought our vision to life and created a truly unforgettable atmosphere in the city that brought us together."

Ashley, who met her now-husband through mutual friends, said that she wanted to bring "a fresh, garden feel inside the industrial stadium to soften the space and truly transform it into a timeless wedding venue."

Despite the one-of-a-kind ceremony she got, she gushed, "Honestly, I could have married Hany in sweatpants and been the happiest girl in the world."

Hany & Ashley Mukhtar wedding
Nick Bastoky

Keeping with the couple's low-key nature, they chose to exchange vows privately rather than in front of their gathered loved ones.

"We chose to exchange our vows in private, and it was a truly unforgettable experience," the Mukhtars say. "The moment we first saw each other was magical. It's a memory we will cherish for a lifetime and a reminder of the love and commitment we share."

The 2022 MLS MVP also surprised his wife during the first look as he revealed the lining of his tuxedo jacket had been adorned with photos of the couple — a stand-out moment from the romantic evening.

The bride wore a custom Olia Zavozina gown, which the Nashville-based designer describes as "one of a kind."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Bastoky
R: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Bastoky

The hand-beaded gown, which featured a high neck and long sleeves, was designed to fit Ashley's personality and aesthetic, and was "molded" onto her, Zavozina says. Ashley walked down a white carpet as she approached her fiancé, who stood before a faux-grass wall adorned with a white bouquet arch.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2022, kept the ceremony simple with a color palette of neutrals including gold, black and white.

Hany & Ashley Mukhtar wedding
Nick Bastoky

The pair kicked off their special day together, playing in a pickleball tournament with their gathered friends and family in a custom pickleball arena built at the Nashville soccer stadium.

"Aside from getting ready before the ceremony, we spent the day together," the Mukhtars say. "We wanted to enjoy the day together with our friends and our families."

As they look to the future, the newlyweds say they are excited to expand their family.

"We are excited about the many blessings that married life will bring. We look forward to building a family, experiencing all the ups and downs of life as a team, and walking hand in hand through life."

