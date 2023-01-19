MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Boat Accident in Florida

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on January 19, 2023 11:53 AM
Anton Walkes. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty

MLS player Anton Walkes is dead after a boat accident in Florida on Wednesday, his team confirmed. He was 25.

After a two-vessel crash near Miami Marine Stadium, the Charlotte FC player was found unconscious, transported to shore and given CPR by Miami Fire Rescue, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Walkes, who was driving one of the boats at the time of the crash, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries, the statement said.

The investigation is still active and no further information is available at this time, they said.

MLS Player Anton Walkes. Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch," Tepper continued. "He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heartbreaking time."

Major League Soccer also posted a statement about the tragic loss of Walkes. "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," the statement said.

"Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."

Walkes was born in London and graduated from the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur Academy in 2017. He played in the MLS for Atlanta United FC before moving to Charlotte FC, who selected him in the 2021 expansion draft.

His former team in Atlanta also shared a tribute on Twitter after hearing the news.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes," the statement said.

"As inaugural member of Atlanta United, Anton was the epitome of a great teammate with a personality that lit up every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew them."

