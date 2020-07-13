MLB Player Clint Frazier Explains Why He’s Wearing a Mask on the Field: ‘Trying to Be Respectful’

As Major League Baseball prepares to kick off its shortened season amid the coronavirus pandemic, more and more players are committing to wearing masks – even while on the field.

One of those players is New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, who is the only Yankee at the team’s camp to consistently do so, according to NJ.com.

He joins players like Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, who both have either been photographed playing in a mask, or have said they will do so.

Frazier, 25, said wearing a mask while taking the field has been “easy” for him, and that he finds it most important while batting, since he stands near the catcher and the umpire, and is, therefore, putting them at risk, too.

Image zoom Clint Frazier Kathy Willens/AP/Shutterstock

“There are people in our organization that I’m trying to be respectful toward, and I’m just trying to overall do the best part that I can and make sure that our team does stay healthy,” he said, according to NJ.com. “I want to make sure that I’m not the reason why it spreads to anybody and that I can play if it does get spread to someone else.”

Three of Frazier’s teammates – closer Aroldis Chapman, infielder DJ LeMahieu and pitcher Luis Cessa — have reportedly tested positive ahead of Opening Day on July 23.

The athlete said that he hopes others may see him in a mask and feel inspired to do the same.

“I feel like it’s just something that became second nature at this point,” he said, according to NJ.com.

Last week, Trout, the reigning AL MVP, was photographed running the bases at practice while wearing a mask.

His mom Debbie later shared the photo to Twitter with the words: “If Mike Trout can wear a mask while running the bases, you can wear a mask going out in public.”

The slugger previously said he is in a “tough situation” this season, as he wants to play, but still does not feel totally comfortable, as his wife Jessica is due to give birth to the couple’s first child next month, according to Today.

Meanwhile, Rangers catcher Chirinos said he will wear a mask while playing largely because of his chatty nature while in the batter’s box.

“I’m trying to see if I can do it in the game because I’m close to the guys hitting, close to the umpire, and it’s going to be a challenge for us in that area to keep distance or keep from talking between each other,” he said, according to USA Today. “I’m the guy who’s asking the umpire questions during the game, the batters always say hello to me. I say hello back.”

Other players, including Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel and Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, have reportedly been playing with masks on as well.

When baseball does return later this month for a 60-game season, players and coaches will be tested for coronavirus every other day, according to The New York Times.

Non-players will reportedly be required to wear masks in the dugout and the bullpen, and players will not be allowed to spit, eat sunflower seeds or use smokeless tobacco.