"Surprising my dad at his work with the news that I just got signed by the Washington Nationals," Robert Anthony Cruz wrote on TikTok

Undrafted Baseball Player Surprises His Dad in Touching Viral Video After He's Signed to MLB

There's no better feeling than watching dreams come true.

That's what happened to baseball player Robert Anthony Cruz, who was recently signed by the Washington Nationals as a free agent. The news came after the Southern California native was passed over in the MLB Draft, he explained in a viral TikTok video this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After getting the surprise news, Cruz visited his father — a mechanic at a local car shop — to give him the update in person. He even brought along a Nationals hat.

"Surprising my dad at his work with the news that I just got signed by the Washington Nationals," Cruz wrote in the video, before adding in the caption, "My name wasn't called in the draft, but I got a surprise free agent contract."

According to the Washington Post, Cruz — a junior at Biola University —had been at his home in Riverside playing video games with the team gave him a call.

"I hadn't spoken to scouts in at least a week, so I was thinking I probably wasn't being considered," he told the Post.

After receiving the call and picking up two Nationals hats, Cruz and his mother, Cynthia, drove to his father's workplace.

"What happened?" Cruz's father, Ron, asks in the TikTok video, before noticing the Nationals caps. "Oh my God, congratulations, son, I'm proud of you."

Cruz's video has been viewed more than 14 million times as of Thursday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: High Schooler Paralyzed During Football Game Draws Standing Ovation as He Walks at Graduation

According to the Post, Cruz will soon travel to Florida where he'll look to train with the Nationals' rookie-level team over the next few weeks. But he won't soon be forgetting the special moment he shared with his father.