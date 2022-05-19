MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Hit in the Head by 95 MPH Line Drive at Rockies Game
Major League Baseball Reporter Kelsey Wingert was taken to the hospital this week after she was struck in the head by a 95 mph line drive during the Colorado Rockies game.
The accident happened in the ninth inning of the game between the Rockies and the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Wingert, 29 — who is the television reporter for the Rockies — was sitting near the first-base camera when the ball struck her head, according to Yahoo Sports.
Wingert received immediate medical attention and was taken to a nearby hospital. On Thursday, she shared an update on her condition and explained the treatment she required after the hit.
A CT scan checking for internal bleeding and fractures came back clear, but Wingert's injury required internal and external stitches, she told followers on Twitter. "Checking in – Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head," she wrote.
Wingert told her followers she spent five hours in the hospital receiving treatment.
"I've been staying at my GM's house. I can't say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I've never experienced support like this," she wrote.
Wingert, 29, formerly covered the Atlanta Braves.