MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Hit in the Head by 95 MPH Line Drive at Rockies Game

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver. Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game. The announcer, who was seated in the first-base camera well, was taken from the game after being struck in the head by the ball.

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP Photo