MLB Regular Season Will Be Delayed If Agreement with MLBPA Is Not Reached by Next Week

Major League Baseball is planning to cancel games this season if the organization and the Major League Baseball Players Association are unable to reach a collective bargaining agreement by early next week.

If the MLB and the MLBPA do not reach an agreement by Monday, the season will be delayed and players will consequently lose out on salaries for each game missed, USA Today reports.

"This was an attempt to respond positively to a series of proposals by the MLBPA that have gone backwards," an MLB spokesman said Tuesday in a statement published on the league's website. "We have five days to reach an agreement so there is still time for a breakthrough. We are here to get a deal done – but they are going to have to start moving towards us rather than away from us to get this done."

The spokesperson added, "The deadline is the deadline. After February 28, games will be canceled. Missed games are missed games and salary will not be paid for those games."

According to ESPN, the Wednesday statement from the MLB marks the first time the league has publicly said it will shorten the season in the event of ongoing negotiations past the Monday deadline.

MLB and the MLBPA have been unable to reach an agreement on league salaries. The union is requesting salaries next season start at $775,000, while the league is proposing $640,000, with $10,000 raises for each year following, according to ESPN.

Salary is not the only issue the two sides have disagreed about: "competitive balance tax, a figure for a new pre-arbitration bonus pool, a plan to fight service-time manipulation and the size of a lottery-style Draft" are all being negotiated, according to the MLB website.

The upcoming MLB season is set to begin March 31 but is dependent on the Feb. 28 deadline. Bargaining is set to continue Thursday, and both the MLB and MLBPA have agreed to meet through Monday if necessary, according to the Associated Press.

The MLB lockout first began in December, after the expiration of a previous collective bargaining agreement between the MLB and the MLBPA.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement after the lockout, saying, "Despite the league's best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired."

In their own statement, the Players Association said, "It is not required by law or for any other reason. It was the owners' choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure Players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole."