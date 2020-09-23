Oneil Cruz, a prospect with the Pittsburgh Pirates, was allegedly involved in an accident in the Dominican Republic while under the influence of alcohol

MLB Prospect Oneil Cruz, 21, Involved in Accident That Kills 3 While Under Influence of Alcohol

Baseball player Oneil Cruz was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a motorcycle, killing three people earlier this week in the Dominican Republic.

The 21-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates prospect was driving an SUV on a highway Monday night when he slammed into a motorcycle in front of him, killing all three of its riders, ESPN reported. The motorcycle did not have any lights on at the time, the outlet added, and Cruz was arrested at the scene.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a police report stated Cruz had "ingested alcoholic beverages" before the accident.

When reached on Wednesday, the Pirates told PEOPLE they are still gathering "all the facts of the case." The club previously released a statement to other outlets that confirmed they were aware of the situation.

"The Pirates are aware of the tragic accident in the Dominican Republic involving Oneil Cruz," the club said, according to USA Today.

"We have been in contact with Oneil and he is cooperating fully with the local authorities," they continued. "We will provide an update as more information becomes available."

Victims of the accident include two women and one man: Daniela Pérez García, 19; Deby Beato, 20; and Jons Sabab, 23; according to the Post-Gazette.

If convicted in the crash, Cruz could face up to five years in prison.

Rafa Nieves, Cruz's agent, told The Athletic that his client was "fine" following the accident.

"He's good," he told the outlet, as noted by USA Today.

As of Wednesday, Cruz is listed as the third-best prospect on the Pirates' roster and was said to have "one of the strongest arms in the Minors."

