It's the first time the World Series will be held at one location since 1944

MLB Postseason Games Will Be Held in Mini Bubbles, World Series to Take Place Entirely in Texas

Major League Baseball will eschew traveling for the postseason and adopt a bubble model that includes the entire World Series taking place at one stadium.

"The elimination of travel is obviously a positive because it cuts exposure," Manfred said. "Less interaction outside with the group that you're looking to protect is a huge positive. It's all about what the risk of interacting with the community is."

However, the postseason neutral sites aren't expected to continue post-COVID-19, Manfred added.

"It's not something that we're contemplating as a permanent change," he told the AP.

For the first time in more than 75 years, the World Series will be played at one ballpark: the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — and some lucky fans may even be able to attend.

The AP reported that the MLB is hoping to allow fans in the 40,000-seat stadium up to 25 percent capacity.

The postseason is currently scheduled to begin on September 29, the MLB announced earlier on Tuesday, with the American League Wild Card Series, followed by the National League Wild Card Series kicking off the next day.

The AL Division Series will take place in San Diego and Los Angeles California, beginning on October 5, with the NL Division Series beginning the following day in Arlington and Houston.

October 11 and 12 will see the AL and NL Championship Series begin in San Diego and Arlington, respectively, with the first game of the World Series scheduled for October 20. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for October 28.

The series leading up to the World Series are all scheduled with no off days in between games, MLB.com reported, though each series will have at least one off day before it begins.