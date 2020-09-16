MLB Postseason Games Will Be Held in Mini Bubbles, World Series to Take Place Entirely in Texas
It's the first time the World Series will be held at one location since 1944
Major League Baseball will eschew traveling for the postseason and adopt a bubble model that includes the entire World Series taking place at one stadium.
Eliminating travel will help keep players and staff from exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), league Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press Tuesday. Several teams have already had outbreaks, causing multiple games to be postponed since professional baseball returned in July.
"The elimination of travel is obviously a positive because it cuts exposure," Manfred said. "Less interaction outside with the group that you're looking to protect is a huge positive. It's all about what the risk of interacting with the community is."
However, the postseason neutral sites aren't expected to continue post-COVID-19, Manfred added.
"It's not something that we're contemplating as a permanent change," he told the AP.
For the first time in more than 75 years, the World Series will be played at one ballpark: the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — and some lucky fans may even be able to attend.
The AP reported that the MLB is hoping to allow fans in the 40,000-seat stadium up to 25 percent capacity.
The postseason is currently scheduled to begin on September 29, the MLB announced earlier on Tuesday, with the American League Wild Card Series, followed by the National League Wild Card Series kicking off the next day.
The AL Division Series will take place in San Diego and Los Angeles California, beginning on October 5, with the NL Division Series beginning the following day in Arlington and Houston.
RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Recommends MLB End Season Before October Due to Potential COVID-19 Second Wave
October 11 and 12 will see the AL and NL Championship Series begin in San Diego and Arlington, respectively, with the first game of the World Series scheduled for October 20. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for October 28.
The series leading up to the World Series are all scheduled with no off days in between games, MLB.com reported, though each series will have at least one off day before it begins.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.