MLB Postpones Cardinals' Next Series After Multiple Players, Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

The St. Louis Cardinals four-game series from Tuesday to Thursday against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed

Major League Baseball continues to face a series of setbacks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six team staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, the MLB announced on Monday that the Cardinals' four-game series against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed. The team was set to play from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to MLB.com, eight of the affected individuals are experiencing light symptoms of the virus while the other five are asymptomatic. None have been hospitalized.

All 13 members of the organization who tested positive have left Milwaukee and returned to their homes while the rest of the team is being instructed to remain in the state and go two days with negative tests in order to be given clearance to travel, according to the outlet.

The team retweeted a statement from MLB.com writer Anne Rogers on Monday that said the plan is for the sports team to "resume schedule on Friday against the Cubs in St. Louis."

The players and staff in Milwaukee are currently quarantining in their hotel rooms and will continue to be tested daily, which has been the case since the Cardinals learned of two previous positive tests last Thursday night, per MLB.com.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak told the outlet that the Cardinals are hopeful they have contained the outbreak after continuous testing and by practicing social distancing, but added that the team will likely review their health and safety protocols amid the current health crisis.

"In fairness, you’re in a pandemic," Mozeliak said. "It’s almost impossible to say that we can build a dome around ourselves and move from city to city, move from our home to the ballpark. … The point is anything can happen. We tried to put things in place that would prevent this from happening, but it just shows you how challenging that is."

He added that the team doesn’t fully know where the first infected person was exposed to the virus but he is confident that it originated in St. Louis and not during their travels.

The Cardinals are the latest MLB team to deal with a coronavirus related outbreak in the current baseball season, following news that the Miami Marlins temporarily suspended their season after multiple players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLB previously suspended the Marlins' season after at least 15 players and two staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus last week, sources told ESPN.

But after a second straight day of negative COVID-19 test results, the Marlins have been cleared to resume their season on Tuesday in Baltimore, according to a press release from the team. The team's players and staff were previously in quarantine in Philadelphia since July 26.