MLB's Trey Mancini Receives Standing Ovation During First Game Back After Cancer Treatment

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini made his return to the field on Sunday after his stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis last year

Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Trey Mancini received a standing ovation when he came up for his first at-bat since being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

As the Orioles took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training on Sunday, cheers and applause for Mancini were heard around the stadium as the 28-year-old stepped up to plate.

In a video posted to social media by the team, Mancini is seen tipping his hat to the crowd as the cheers grow louder. Mancini capped off the moment by making it to first base with a hit.

"It was amazing," Mancini later told reporters, ESPN reported. "I almost teared up a little bit, I'm not going to lie, when I was up there and everybody gave me a standing ovation and I saw all the guys on the field clapping on the Pirates, clapping in the dugout, our team and all our fans. It meant the world to me. It was a really, really cool moment and one of the favorite moments of my baseball career."

"I think it was a huge day for me, personally, getting back in a game. Just another kind of milestone that I can check off here," he added.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Mancini discovered he had cancer when a physical last year revealed he had abnormal iron levels. Tests would later show he had a malignant tumor in his colon.

Mancini underwent an operation in March 2020 that was followed by a six-month course of chemotherapy. Now cancer-free, he missed the entire MLB season while recovering.

"All day, [I've] just kind of been running through the last year and everything that me and [my girlfriend] and my family have been through," he told the newspaper. "It's almost been a year to the day, a couple days off since I was last in a game. It definitely was a moment where it felt like it maybe came full circle a little bit.

"I thought more about everything that happened today than I have in a long time," he added. "I've mostly tried to in a lot of ways just move on and not think too much about last year, but I ran through all the tough days that we had and I really tried to appreciate and cherish today. I definitely did that."

On Monday, Mancini thanked the Orioles and Pirates for the show of support in a message posted to his Twitter account.