MLB Player Greg Deichmann Marries Burckel Gervais in 'Fairytale' Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

Greg Deichmann is married!

The Oakland A's outfielder wed fiancée Burckel Gervais at the Grand Velas Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Jan. 6.

"My favorite part of the ceremony was the moment I saw my groom before I even started walking down the aisle," Gervais tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We did not have a first look so seeing him for the first time was a feeling I will never forget."

Gervais adds that her pro baseball player husband was especially moved when their officiant asked the couple to "close their eyes, hold hands, and take a second to hear the waves, smell the air, feel the wind," and really take that moment in.

Jaimee Morse

"It felt like the craziness of the wedding day slowed down in an instant and gave us a moment of appreciation," she says.

For their beachside destination nuptials, the bride says she wanted the vibe to be "whimsical, "timeless" and "fairytale"-like.

"The relationship my husband and I have is truly like a fairytale, as cheesy as that may sound," Gervais tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We wanted our wedding day to reflect the kind of relationship we have and that would bring the intimacy we wanted with our guests."

Jaimee Morse

While planning their 100 person nuptials with the help of BTS Event Management, Gervais chose all white florals for the ceremony and held their reception in a white tent decked out twinkle lights and sheer drapes.

For dinner, the bride and groom, who are both from New Orleans, opted for a buffet style meal so people could mingle and dance during dinner. "Everything flowed perfectly," she says.

"My personal favorite out of all the food was our wedding cake from Cabo Cakery. My husband and I and our dog were made into figurines for the topper. That was a hit!"

Jaimee Morse

Gervais walked down the aisle in a Galia Lahav gown to the song, "I Get to Love You," by Ruelle.

"We hired a saxophonist, Hiram Jafet, who was absolutely incredible and played over the music as I walked down," she says. "I even kept it a secret from my husband so he didn't know what song I was walking down to until he walked with his parents at the start of the ceremony."

For their first dance, the pair chose "From the Ground Up" by Dan and Shay as a nod to the evolution of their romance.

"Our relationship truly started from the ground. We started dating not even a month after we met so it was definitely a 'from the ground up' process getting to know each other," Gervais explains.

Jaimee Morse

Following their dream nuptials, the duo took off for a honeymoon in Tahiti, where they plan to return in the future.

"For sure will not be a once in a lifetime vacation spot!" she says.