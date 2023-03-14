MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer to Play in Japan on 1-Year Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Bauer following one of the longest-ever active player suspensions in MLB history after a San Diego woman accused him of sexually assaulting her

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on March 14, 2023
Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer will play in Japan following a lengthy suspension amid sexual assault allegations.

The 32-year-old will play for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball, a move that the team announced in a video posted to social media.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing for the BayStars this year," Bauer said at the end of the video.

"Playing in the NPB has always been a dream of mine, and I can't think of a better organization to do it with," he continued.

According to ESPN, Bauer, who won the coveted Cy Young award in 2020, will receive a salary from the BayStars and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers released Bauer from their lineup in January, months into his suspension from the league over allegedly violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

In 2021, a San Diego woman accused Bauer of sexually assaulting her, which he denied and prosecutors in Los Angeles later declined to charge. At least two other women also accused Bauer of sexual abuse, ESPN reported, which he has also denied.

"The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused," the team shared in a statement at the time.

"From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball's investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," they added.

The statement continued: "Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in the case — one by Commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

Bauer sat out 194 games of his initial 324-game suspension. He hasn't appeared in an MLB game since June 2021.

Bauer previously expressed interest in playing in Japan and currently has his name written in Japanese in the bio of his social media accounts.

As ESPN notes, every MLB team could have signed Bauer for the league's minimum salary for the upcoming season, but he apparently did not receive any offers.

