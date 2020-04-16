MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Was Doing Stunts When He Crashed Plane in 2017, NTSB Finds

Image zoom

Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was doing stunts and had multiple drugs in his system when he fatally crashed his plane in November 2017, a Wednesday report from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed.

Halladay died from blunt trauma and drowning when the two-seater plane, which he had bought about a month prior, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

The report does not list a definitive reason for the crash but explains that the former MLB pitcher was flying the plane at low altitudes and in the last 2 and a half minutes before the crash “conducted three maneuvers with high angles of attack (AOA) and load factors of almost 2 Gs.”

It also details several witness accounts of Halladay’s erratic flying, including one bystander who said Halladay flew “really close” to houses.

“Multiple witnesses in the area stated that they saw the airplane flying very low, between five and 300 ft., over the water as the airplane maneuvered south close to the shoreline,” the NTSB report says. “Some witnesses reported that the airplane was making steep turns and high-pitch climbs up to about 500 ft. and that the engine sounded normal.”

Halladay, who had 14.5 hours of total flight experience in the Icon A5 airplane, also had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash, which an autopsy report found back in 2018.

According to the NTSB report, he had a sleep aid, an antidepressant, a muscle relaxer, two opioids and ibuprofen in his system, in addition to amphetamine levels that were well above therapeutic levels.

Halladay’s father, Harry Leroy Halladay Jr., was worried about his drug use, according to notes from an interview included in the report.

“Mr. Halladay stated he was concerned that Roy was abusing prescription medications, and that may have played a role in the accident,” the document says.

“He said that a couple of years prior, Roy was enrolled in an in-house detox program for an addiction to Lorazepam,” it continues. “Mr. Halladay talked to Roy when he received the new A5 about three weeks prior to the accident, and he asked him ‘What is the situation with medication? You cannot mix that with flying.’ Roy said that he wasn’t taking any medication.”

Halladay, who played for the Blue Jays and the Phillies during his 16-year MLB career, was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a year after his death. He was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star.