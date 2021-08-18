Oakland A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Hit by Line Drive, Needs Surgery After Suffering Facial Fracture

Chris Bassitt will undergo surgery after getting struck in the face by a ball on Tuesday night.

The Oakland Athletics pitcher, 32, took a 100.1 mph line drive to his right cheek during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox. He was carted off the field and taken to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

On Wednesday, the team announced Bassitt suffered a displaced tripod fracture in his cheek and received stitches for two facial lacerations.

The team also thanked all involved for their assistance during the incident. "We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff, and the doctors and nurses at Rush for their excellent care," the A's said in a statement.

Chris Bassitt Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Bassitt's agents at Meister Sports also shared a statement on Wednesday, thanking everyone for their "unbelievable outpouring of love and support" for the star pitcher.

"Horrific injuries like this remind us, despite our difference's [sic] baseball is a family and that we all wish nothing but health and safety to everyone who plays the game and gives us so much joy in their achievements," the statement read. "Chris will be better than ever and back to doing what he loves soon, and thanks everyone for their prayers and support. Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind."

The White Sox had loaded the bases to lead off the inning with back-to-back-to-back singles before Brian Goodwin stepped up to bat. The centerfielder ripped a 1-1 laser back toward the mound, leaving Bassitt with little time to react.

The pitcher remained on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel from both teams rushed to his aid. Players from both teams appeared emotional as they watched a bloodied Bassitt roll off the field on a cart.

NBC Sports California analyst Dontrelle Willis said his "heart and soul goes out" to Bassitt and his loved ones during his postgame analysis for the network. The former Major League Baseball pitcher said he too has been hit in the head by a baseball, calling it a "truly scary moment."

"All jokes aside, your life flashes in front of you and you just do the best you can to defend yourself," Willis explained. "And it's truly a scary moment, even scary for the fans there that are rooting for the opposing team, obviously. But you have some empathy as a human being to not want to see that happen to anybody on the field. So, [it's] really really tough for the ball club. Really, really tough for the individual. And I just pray that a speedy recovery is ahead of him."

Chris Bassitt Credit: Ron Vesely/Getty

Willis said playing baseball is secondary after similar incidents occur, noting several members of the A's did not appear interested in continuing with the game after watching their teammate go down. (The A's ultimately lost 9-0.)

"Truly unfortunate," Willis said of the situation. "It's one of the nastier plays, if not the nastiest play in baseball that happens. And unfortunately, it happened to our ace and really a captain of the ball club."