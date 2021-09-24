MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Missing Granddaughter Found Safe After He Asks Public's Help

"MyLisa was found safe!!!!" wrote Diamond Strawberry of her daughter on Instagram, after she and her MLB star father Darryl Strawberry asked their followers' help in locating the 14-year-old

Darryl Strawberry's family was reunited with his granddaughter MyLisa on Thursday after she went missing the day before.

The retired MLB star, 59, pleaded with his more than 65,000 Instagram followers to help find the 14-year-old, sharing a missing persons flyer. The image came with a description of the 14-year-old, who was wearing a black outfit with white Jordans when she was last seen in Las Vegas at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is our granddaughter MyLisa who is missing right now! Please Please Pray for us as we desperately need your prayers! Thank You!" he captioned the photo.

Darryl's daughter and MyLisa's mother, Diamond Strawberry, previously posted the flyer on her own profile. "PLEASE REPOST!! PLEASE SHARE!!!! Please help us bring MyLisa home!" the Love and Hip Hop: New York star wrote.

The reality star updated her 279,000 followers with some good news on Thursday evening. The social media attention helped them locate MyLisa less than 48 hours after she went missing.

"MyLisa was found safe!!!! Thank you everyone for helping me find my baby!!!! I couldn't have done it without you!!! I am forever grateful," Diamond wrote. "All the repost and attention that was brought is the reason my baby is HOME!!!"

The harrowing experience came just a week after Diamond and MyLisa celebrated the teen's 14th birthday with a family trip to Hawaii. "Just you, me, & the sea," she captioned a photo of them riding a jet ski together. "I hope your 14th birthday was one you'll remember forever. Mommy loves you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito, Who Died by Homicide