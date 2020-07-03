MLB Cancels 2020 All-Star Game for First Time Since World War II

The Los Angeles Dodgers will now host the game in 2022

Major League Baseball will not be playing its annual All-Star Game this year due to the ongoing health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday.

The game, which was scheduled to be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 14, and its coinciding activities including the Home Run Derby, the Play Ball Park, and other concerts and attractions are all canceled for 2020.

As the Atlanta Braves are already set to host the game in 2021, the Dodgers will host the All-Star game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, in 2022. It will be the third All-Star game to be held in Los Angeles.

“I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

He continued, "The 2022 All-Star celebration promises to be a memorable one with events throughout the city and at picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

The annual game between the American League and the National League would not be possible as large gatherings are prohibited amid the pandemic, the league explained.

Since the tradition started in 1933, the All-Star game has only been canceled once before in 1945 due to travel restrictions set during World War II.

While the game has been canceled, the MLB, the Dodgers, and the Dodgers Foundation will still be fulfilling their $1.7 million commitment to four All-Star Legacy Projects, according to MLB.

Last month, the Major League Baseball Players Association came to an agreement with the league to begin the 2020 season in July, putting an end to the sport's months-long hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening Day will be either July 23 or 24, the MLB announced. CBS Sports was first to report news of the agreement.

In order to "mitigate travel," the proposed schedule will "largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of each Club’s games against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division (i.e., East vs. East, Central vs. Central and West vs. West)," the press release said.

"The vast majority of Major League Clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities," the release read.

The regular season — which features less than half the number of games played in a typical season — will end in September, and the postseason will end by October.