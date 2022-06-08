Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Becky G and JoJo Siwa Announced for MLB All-Star Saturday
Major League Baseball announced its lineup of celebrities for All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles, and it's one fit for Hollywood.
On July 16, the league will host the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium as part of the series of events leading up to the 2022 All-Star Game.
Celebrities such as actor Rob Lowe, rapper Quavo, and Olympian Chloe Kim are among those confirmed for the game, plus actors Zachary Levi, Simu Liu, and Anthony Ramos.
Singer Becky G will perform for the MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert later that night.
This year's game will also feature some returning players from last year, including influencer JoJo Siwa, who stole the show when she hit a double off of Quavo at Coors Field.
Other celebrities slated to appear are YouTube star Lele Pons, WWE's The Miz, and former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier. The league said the final rosters for the game will be determined in July.
The 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will begin at 7:15 p.m. PT on July 16.
See the list of confirmed celebrities below.
- Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director
- JoJo Siwa: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation
- Anthony Ramos: Actor (Hamilton, In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts) and Recording Artist (The Good & The Bad, Love and Lies)
- Rob Lowe: Actor (The West Wing, 911-Lone Star)
- CC Sabathia: World Series Champion, 2007 AL Cy Young winner & 6-time All-Star
- Simu Liu: Actor (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Chloe Kim: Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder
- Coi Leray: Pop Star, Entertainer and Entrepreneur
- Zachary Levi: Actor (Shazam!)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Actor (Candyman, Watchmen)
- Jennie Finch: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
- Andre Ethier: Two-time All-Star and Dodgers Legend
- Desus Nice: Late Night Host (Desus & Mero) and Comedian
- The Kid Mero: Late Night Host (Desus & Mero) and Comedian
- The Miz: WWE Superstar
- Lauren Chamberlain: Women's College World Series championship
- Natasha Watley: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
- Lele Pons: Singer & Global Entertainer
- Lisa Fernandez: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
Tickets for All-Star Saturday are available here.