Mike and Maryse Mizanin Return in Hilarious New Teaser for Season 3 of Miz & Mrs — Watch
Mike "The Miz" and Maryse Mizanin are back for the third season of Miz & Mrs.
The couple's hit show returns on June 6 with back-to-back episodes on USA Network, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at a teaser for the new season.
In the clip from the second episode, Mike and Maryse — who share two young daughters, Monroe and Madison — enjoy a rare moment of silence at home.
"Just listen," Mike tells Maryse as he sips coffee at their kitchen table. "Do you hear that?"
When Maryse says she hears nothing, Mike replies, "Exactly."
It's also no coincidence that their moment of solitude comes after the couple moved Maryse's mom, Marjo, out of the home and into a condo they purchased for her, Mike notes.
"Isn't it crazy?" Maryse says a few moments later. "Wow."
But things appear to take a seductive turn when Mike tells Maryse that they could be intimate "right now" and "it would be fine, no one would walk in."
"I would love to see how sturdy it really is," Mike says just before the couple hears a knock at their door.
"Why can't we just have a moment of silence?" he says in frustration.
In 2020, the couple told PEOPLE that they get to spend more time with their family than ever while filming the show — an experience they especially love sharing with their daughters.
"I know my husband would say, 'We're WWE superstars. We entertain people for a living. So it's easy, we just entertain them 24/7,' " Maryse said at the time. "We're basically clowns. That's our job. We just are completely dedicated to them."
Added Mike: "We're a 100 percent entertainment company. Anything that Monroe and Madison desire, we will do it."
The two-episode premiere of the new season of Miz & Mrs will air Monday at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET.
