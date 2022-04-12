Mitch Trubisky Mourns Death of Teammate Dwayne Haskins: 'I Am Absolutely Heartbroken'

Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida on Saturday, his agent confirmed to ESPN

Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers' newly signed quarterback, is "absolutely heartbroken" following the death of teammate Dwayne Haskins.

Trubisky, who was hosting Haskins in Miami, Fla. for the team's training sessions, reflected on his teammate's passing in a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story. "I am absolutely heartbroken, Dwayne has made such an impact on me in a short period of time," the NFL star, 27, wrote.

"He welcomed me to his team with his big heart and infectious smile. I am so thankful to have known Dwayne. All my love and prayers are with his family," he added.

Haskins, 24, died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, his agent Cedric Saunders, confirmed to ESPN. He would've celebrated his 25th birthday on May 3.

The Ohio State alum had exited his car on the westbound side of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday and was struck by a passing dump truck, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda told The Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins was in Florida at the time for training with other Steelers players, and had recently signed a one-year deal to stay with the team just three weeks prior to his death.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in the community."

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken," he continued.

Haskins was a 15th overall first round 2019 NFL draft pick. He was selected by the Washington Commanders, where he stayed for two seasons before heading to the Steelers in 2021.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also commented on Haskins' death, sharing that he was "honestly at a loss for words."

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team sends our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder also reflected on the loss, offering their condolences to Haskins' family in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.