New York Giants & Teammates of Mitch Petrus Honor the Ex-NFL Star After He Dies of Heat Stroke

Mitch Petrus is the second player from the 2012 Giants' Super Bowl team roster to have died this month
Many fans and stars of football are mourning the death of Mitch Petrus, who died at age 32 due to a heat stroke.
The Super Bowl champion, who won in 2011 with the New York Giants, died on Thursday evening after working outside in hot temperatures at his family shop in Arkansas, a spokesperson for Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs told PEOPLE.
Petrus reportedly was not feeling well and was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, authorities said. His official cause of death is listed as heat stroke.
“We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing. Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends,” the Giants said in a statement following the news of Petrus’ death.
The former offensive lineman was drafted to play for the Giants in 2010 as a fifth-round pick, playing with the team until 2012. While with the team, he took part in their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.
Petrus is the second player from the 2012 Giants’ Super Bowl team roster to have died. Two weeks prior to his death, quarterback Jared Lorenzen died on July 3 from kidney and heart issues. He was 38.
Before making to the major league, Petrus was a stand-out at the University of Arkansas.
The Razorbacks honored their former collegiate star on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus. He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch.”
Petrus also had short stints with both the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.
Former teammates paid tribute to Petrus on social media, with many remembering his athletic talents and others cautioning those working outdoors to be aware of the sweltering heatwave.
After retiring from the NFL in 2013, Petrus returned to central Arkansas, where he made regular local appearances as a Razorbacks football analyst and was featured on the sports talk radio show Out of Bounds for two years.
His death comes as an excessive heatwave has been affecting millions of people in the Midwest and Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.
On Thursday, a heat advisory was issued for much of Arkansas, including Lonoke County, where Petrus lived. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, temperatures in the area reached the low-to-mid 90s on Thursday.
A heat advisory warning continues to be in effect on Friday.