New York Giants & Teammates of Mitch Petrus Honor the Ex-NFL Star After He Dies of Heat Stroke

Many fans and stars of football are mourning the death of Mitch Petrus, who died at age 32 due to a heat stroke.

The Super Bowl champion, who won in 2011 with the New York Giants, died on Thursday evening after working outside in hot temperatures at his family shop in Arkansas, a spokesperson for Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs told PEOPLE.

Petrus reportedly was not feeling well and was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, authorities said. His official cause of death is listed as heat stroke.

“We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing. Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends,” the Giants said in a statement following the news of Petrus’ death.

The former offensive lineman was drafted to play for the Giants in 2010 as a fifth-round pick, playing with the team until 2012. While with the team, he took part in their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Petrus is the second player from the 2012 Giants’ Super Bowl team roster to have died. Two weeks prior to his death, quarterback Jared Lorenzen died on July 3 from kidney and heart issues. He was 38.

#NYGiants statement on the passing of Mitch Petrus: “We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing. Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends.” pic.twitter.com/6GPVBQEdyr — New York Giants (@Giants) July 19, 2019

Before making to the major league, Petrus was a stand-out at the University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks honored their former collegiate star on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus. He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus. He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch. pic.twitter.com/pMToZaWmc3 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) July 19, 2019

Petrus also had short stints with both the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

Former teammates paid tribute to Petrus on social media, with many remembering his athletic talents and others cautioning those working outdoors to be aware of the sweltering heatwave.

RIP to my teammate @Mitch_Petrus. This guy brought the wood EVERYDAY at practice. No days off w/ him. Fun guy to be around and was a very important part to our success @RazorbackFB. Rest easy big guy 🙏🏾 — Jamaal Anderson (@Jamaal_Anderson) July 19, 2019

We are grieving the loss of Mitch Petrus, a close friend of our family, especially my son Alex. He was all SEC guard for @RazorbackFB and played on @Giants 2011 Super Bowl champion team. 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/6FSjQzJXDh — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) July 19, 2019

Mitch was bigger than life in every possible way. I’ve never known anyone with more contagious energy, positive enthusiasm, or a purer outlook. And that’s still an understatement. Going to miss you, buddy. pic.twitter.com/uCgVpLNZOh — Jonathan Dismang (@dismang) July 19, 2019

Mitch was not only great teammate, he was also a great friend. You will be missed by many buddy. RIP Mitch https://t.co/vCIWpLDRC7 — Rich Seubert (@RichSeubert69) July 19, 2019

After retiring from the NFL in 2013, Petrus returned to central Arkansas, where he made regular local appearances as a Razorbacks football analyst and was featured on the sports talk radio show Out of Bounds for two years.

His death comes as an excessive heatwave has been affecting millions of people in the Midwest and Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The Razorback Family has suffered a loss of one of its own with the sudden passing of former @RazorbackFB and NFL player Mitch Petrus. I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to his family, his teammates and all who were blessed to be a part of his life in some way. #RIPMitch pic.twitter.com/5Bm3JZjQRM — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) July 19, 2019

Ours hearts go out to the family of Mitch Petrus. Be sure to seek immediate medical attention if you think you or someone you know may be experiencing heat stroke. https://t.co/gEH07BxYWc pic.twitter.com/T7eXBsrMl1 — American Heart MO (@AHA_Missouri) July 19, 2019

Friday on OOB's we will remember our great friend Mitch Petrus… he was on OOB's for 2 years, always a great time. also@sully7777 at 2pm@lauren_fred5 at 3pm

see you at 1pm on @1037TheBuzz pic.twitter.com/2dPQSuZKxI — Eric Sullivan (@EricSully1037) July 19, 2019

On Thursday, a heat advisory was issued for much of Arkansas, including Lonoke County, where Petrus lived. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, temperatures in the area reached the low-to-mid 90s on Thursday.

A heat advisory warning continues to be in effect on Friday.