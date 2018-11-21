Olympic Swimmer Missy Franklin Vows to Dish on Wedding Planning Journey Alongside 'Sweet Fiancé'

Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin is giving her dedicated fans a special look at her wedding planning journey as she prepares to marry former swimmer Hayes Johnson.

Franklin, 23, and Johnson got engaged in September. At the time, Franklin shared a sweet photo of Johnson, popping the question down on one knee.

Now, Franklin — a five-time Olympic gold medalist — has vowed to share her wedding plans with her fans in a very public way: on Twitter!

“Hi loves!! You have all been asking so many questions about how wedding planning is going and all the vendors we’ve selected!!!” Franklin wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “So I’m going to be doing a #WeddingWednesday post to start sharing details about our wedding planning journey with my sweet fiancé!”

In a follow-up tweet, Franklin introduced her 445,000 followers to her wedding planner, Heather Allen of Table 6 Productions.

“She has already been a total God send and we are so grateful for how hard she’s been working to help us create our perfect day!!,” Franklin tweeted.

Franklin included a photo of her ring when announcing the engagement in her September Instagram post.

“Thank you for making this the easiest answer to any question I’ve ever been asked. Yes. Yes. Yes. A million times over,” she wrote in the photo’s caption at the time.

“I will never be able to thank you enough. For making last night the best of my life. For being the most thoughtful and loving man I’ve ever known. For being my best friend, my soulmate, my safe haven, and now my FIANCÉ!💍 I’m about to get my Johnson on!!! I cannot wait to see what our forever has in store for us. I. Love. You.”

Franklin’s Instagram is filled with photos of her and her husband-to-be. In August, she revealed in a post that the couple had moved in together, writing, “I asked him to pinch me TWICE to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. Loving our new home beyond words and loving my new roomie even more.”

Franklin won four gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics and another gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to Team USA.