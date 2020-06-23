Mississippi Football Player Says He 'Won't Be Representing' the State Until Flag Is Changed

A Mississippi star running back said he would not represent the state anymore until the flag is changed.

On Monday, Kylin Hill tweeted his demand amid the ongoing debate over changing the Mississippi state flag, which contains a Confederate emblem in its design.

"Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore," he wrote, before adding, "& I meant that .. I’m tired."

The Mississippi State University student's tweet was in response to a new proposal that wouldn't change the existing flag but simply "create a second Mississippi flag," Tate Reeves, the Governor of Mississippi, shared on Twitter.

"Let’s call it the 'Separate but Equal' flag option. While well-intentioned I’m sure, it does not meet the threshold," the governor wrote.

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach issued a statement to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger supporting Hill and his right to speak out against the flag.

"The biggest thing is that Kylin is entitled to his opinion just like everybody is," Leach said. "If Kylin chooses to express his opinion, I think he should if he wants to. I think he definitely should because all opinions on all issues should be heard. I think that's where we run into trouble in particular – the dialogue isn't quite what it should be. Not everybody is listening to one another, and I think we have to get to that point. I applaud Kylin's right to express his opinion really on any subject."

A representative for the school did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per CBS Sports, Hill is one of the best players at his position in the nation. Just last season, he rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns and has more than 2,400 career rushing yards with the Bulldogs.

Last week, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey took a stand against the flag and released a statement saying that the state of Mississippi will not be able to host conference championship events until the flag is changed.

"It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi," Sankey said in the statement to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. "Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all."

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum supported Sankey's decision.

"I have great respect for Commissioner Greg Sankey, and I understand why he has taken this position regarding Mississippi’s state flag. Clearly, the current national climate is such that this debate may produce unintended consequences for our student-athletes here at Mississippi State University and those at the University of Mississippi," he said in a statement on the school's website.

“Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag," he continued. "I have reiterated that view to our state's leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours. On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue."

