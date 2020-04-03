Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Apologizes for 'Offensive' Quarantine Noose Tweet

Image zoom

College football coach Mike Leach is apologizing for a now-deleted tweet.

On Thursday, Leach, 59, posted an apology on Twitter writing that he didn’t mean to offend anyone when he, according to Sports Illustrated, shared a meme that depicted a woman fashioning a noose for her husband.

The social media post was meant as a joke about self-isolating with family during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, commenting on raised tensions as people are cooped up together for weeks on end. “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf,” Leach reportedly captioned the tweet.

“I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone,” he wrote after deleting the controversial tweet.

Leach was hired as head coach of Mississippi State’s football squad in January after leaving a coaching gig at Washington State, according to the Associated Press.

This isn’t the first time his Twitter activity has gotten Leach into hot water. In June 2018, the coach posted a video of a 2014 speech given by Barack Obama that was doctored to misrepresent the then-president’s statements, according to the Seattle Times.

At the time, Washington State issued a statement to USA Today about the tweet — which Leach deleted and later posted the official full text of the Obama speech — saying that he is “entitled to his personal opinions.”

University officials, in November 2018, claimed Leach’s controversial tweet cost the school about $1.6 million from disapproving donors, the Seattle Times reported.

