Minor League Catcher Andrés Meléndez, 20, Dies Suddenly: 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

The 20-year-old played baseball for the Lynchburg Hillcats and the team announced his shock passing Thursday

Andrés Meléndez, minor league catcher for the Lynchburg Hillcats, has died, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. He was 20 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez," a tweet from the Hillcats' official account read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Lynchburg Hillcats for additional comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

No cause of death has been listed at this time.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Low-A Affiliate team of the Cleveland Guardians, who also issued a statement about Meléndez's death on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to share Andrés Meléndez passed away suddenly this afternoon in Miami, FL at the age of 20," Cleveland's tweet read. "A member of Low-A Lynchburg in 2021, Meléndez is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, loved ones, teammates and those who knew him," the statement concluded.

According to Baseball Reference, Meléndez was born in Venezuela and started his baseball career with the Milwaukee Brewers' organization in 2018, playing in the Dominican Summer and Arizona Leagues. He played one season with the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2021, appearing in 73 games.