Minor League Baseball Officially Cancels Season Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Rising coronavirus cases around the country have forced Minor League Baseball to cancel the 2020 season entirely

As coronavirus continues to spread at an increasing rate around the country, sports organizations like the NBA are considering how to continue their seasons in this new reality. But Minor League Baseball announced this week it is altogether canceling its 2020 season in wake of the pandemic.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, MiLB President and CEO Pat O'Connor said the decision to forgo the season allows the league's 160 teams to focus on 2021.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without minor-league baseball played," O'Conner said in the statement.

"While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment," he continued.

Canceling the season undoubtedly helps to keep employees safer during the pandemic, but it also means players hoping to make it to the major leagues will now have to put their dreams on hold for an entire year.

One of those players is T.J. Sikkema, who's been delivering food via DoorDash with his girlfriend while awaiting word on the season.

According to the New York Times, many MLB teams have agreed to pay their minor league players $400 a week beyond June 30.

But, as the newspaper notes, there is a fear around the MiLB that some teams might not be able to survive to next year without some type of revenue.

“This is the perfect storm,” O’Conner said, according to the Times. “There are many teams that are not liquid.”

The NBA, the first sports league to postpone their season, is now preparing to relaunch at the end of July. The remaining games will be played at three basketball courts in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The NFL has said it expects to start its season on time in September.