On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Twins extended their postseason losing streak to 17, surpassing the Chicago Blackhawks for the most all-time in the four major North American professional sports leagues

Minnesota Twins Just Broke the Record for the Longest Postseason Losing Streak Ever

Another year, another Minnesota Twins postseason loss.

On Tuesday, the franchise came up short in their game against the Houston Astros, losing 4-1 to open the best-of-three postseason series between the two teams. But the defeat also marked a milestone the Twins would have probably liked to avoid — they now hold the record for the longest losing streak in playoff history among the four primary North American professional sports leagues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Twins now have 17 straight postseason losses, which breaks a tie they held with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, according to YES Network statistician James Smyth.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1311066099459424258%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsports.yahoo.com%2Fthe-twins-now-have-the-longest-postseason-losing-streak-ever-in-the-four-major-sports-232251281.html

The streak goes back to 2004 when George W. Bush was still president and the Boston Red Sox clinched their first World Series championship since 1918.

"We didn't give ourselves enough room to work," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game, according to CBS Sports.

"In a tight situation, anything you're not going to execute comes back to bite you and that's what happened in today's game," he added.

But the Twins have a chance to bring the streak to a grinding halt on Wednesday when they face Houston for Game 2 of the series.

"We have to kind of wipe what we saw today in some regards. We have to show up tomorrow ready to play," Baldelli told reporters, said ESPN. "We have a lot of guys in the clubhouse, but I'd say the vast majority of them don't know the Twins' history at all."

But if Minnesota falls again in Game 2, they'll be eliminated from the postseason and their losing streak will extend to 18.

“We want to play a more complete game,” Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune of their mindset heading into Wednesday's game. “We have to make the plays. We have to pitch well. Our guys have done those things well all year long. And today, in a tight situation, anything you’re not going to execute is going to come back to bite you. And that’s what happened in today’s game.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Makes His Debut with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scores First Touchdown of Team's 2020 Season

While the Twins now own the unfortunate losing record, there's still one team in danger of matching or surpassing it: the NBA's Detroit Pistons.