Minnesota Twins Analyst Jim Kaat Uses Offensive Nickname for Yankees Player During Broadcast

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees and Former pitcher Jim Kaat

Minnesota Twins analyst Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees player Nestor Cortes as "Nestor the Molestor" during a live broadcast on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, the 83-year-old broadcaster made the controversial comment while explaining that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers.

"'Nestor the Molestor,' Nestor Cortes," Kaat said in a clip from Minnesota's game against the Detroit Tigers. "Man, he is fun to watch."

Twins officials said they spoke with Kaat after the game about the comment, the AP reported.

"Obviously, we take these matters seriously and, like in all cases, will handle this internally and privately," Dustin Morse, the team's Vice President of Communications and Content, told the outlet.

"Jim meant no ill will," he added of the incident.

Morse did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday.

The AP said Kaat planned to contact Cortes directly and speak with the pitcher about the situation. After the Yankees faced the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Cortes told the AP that he was aware of Kaat's comment.

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2022 in New York City. Nestor Cortes | Credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty

"I'm sure, you know, he didn't really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn't offend me at all," he explained.

He continued: "So, you know, I don't really have anything more than just that, honestly."

It is the second time Kaat has used a controversial remark in the past year.

In October, he apologized during a game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox after saying teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full" of players who looked like Chicago infielder Yoan Moncada, ESPN reported at the time.

The remark drew comparisons to the U.S. government's unfulfilled promise to provide 40 acres and a mule to freed enslaved people following the Civil War, the outlet said.

Kaat issued an apology during the fifth inning of the game.