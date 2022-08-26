Minn. Timberwolves' Taurean Prince Arrested on Fugitive Warrant for Drug and Gun-Related Charges

Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves was taken into custody in Florida on Thursday night for a warrant stemming from a May traffic stop where police said they found drugs and guns in his car.

The NBA forward, 28, was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant, and booked at the Miami-Dade County Jail under his full name, Taurean Louis Waller-Prince, per the booking record.

The warrant was filed in Tarrant County, Texas on charges related to "dangerous drugs," a spokesman for the Miami Police Department told NBC News.

Prince's attorney Kent Schaffer tells PEOPLE that the athlete was pulled over in Arlington, Texas, and "apparently in the last week and a half they issued a warrant for his arrest because they recovered 1/100th of an ounce of THC, which is probably the smallest amount you can have."

He adds that he wasn't aware of a warrant against Schaffer, stating, "The only reason we knew was because he was going out of the country for vacation. He was in the [Miami International] Airport and his name came up showing that there was a warrant and they took him into custody."

Schaffer says he "immediately" tried to get in touch with prosecutors in Fort Worth, Texas, however, he was unsuccessful. Prince had to show up for a court hearing on Friday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and Tarrant County District Attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department tells PEOPLE that Prince was the subject of a traffic stop on May 19 after he allegedly was spotted driving with expired tags. During the stop, an officer allegedly recovered handguns and a vape pen containing THC oil, which is banned in Texas. The officer then searched the car and found a marijuana canister, police allege.

The spokesperson adds, "Under Texas law, it's illegal to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense. Because suspected illegal substances were found in his vehicle, we arrested Mr. Prince for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana < 2oz ."

"Whenever we recover a suspected illegal substance, we'll send it to a lab for testing to confirm what it is. We did that in this case – and based on the lab results, which just recently came back," says the spokesperson.

Due to those results, Prince was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 < 1g and issued a warrant.

RELATED VIDEO: High School Football Player Dies in Dad's Arms After NFL Star's Brother Allegedly Shoots Him

Schaffer told KSTP that he was "very disappointed this is something this officer took upon themselves to do, [it's] totally unnecessary."

Arlington police told KSTP that Schaffer was the owner of the guns and they were legally purchased.

"It should not have been handled in the manner that it was, it's totally unnecessary and embarrassing, but we predict that this case is going to be dismissed in due course," Schaffer said.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Minnesota Timberwolves says, "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."