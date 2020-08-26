Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoff Game in the Wake of Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Postpones 3 Game 5s

"It's a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire to want change and something different, better in Kenosha and Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and then to go out and play a game," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at a press conference

The Milwaukee Bucks kneel for the National Anthem prior to game against the Orlando Magic during Round One, Game Four

The NBA has postponed Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks said they would boycott their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed," the league said in a statement Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the news broke of the Bucks' boycott.

"Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the statement added.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Bucks' boycott, writing on Twitter that the players "made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn't leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando."

The team remained in the locker room as Magic players began warming up before tip-off for Game 5 of the series, CBS Sports reported.

Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, and Jamie Dinan said in a statement later on Wednesday that they "wholeheartedly agreed" with the players' decision not to play.

"We fully support our players and the decision they made," said the joint statement, obtained by PEOPLE. "Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

During a press conference earlier in the day on Wednesday, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said that the team had had conversations about a possible boycott.

"I'm very aware of what's happened in Kenosha, and I think myself and our players and our organization are very disturbed by what's happened in Kenosha," Budenholzer told reporters. "It's a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire to want change and something different, better in Kenosha and Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and then to go out and play a game."

"Our team has had lots of conversations and has a high level of concern and wants to continue to fight for racial justice, for social justice, for the end of excessive use of force by police," Budenholzer said.

After the NBA announced the postponement of Wednesday night's games, the Orlando Magic issued a statement saying that the team stands "united with the NBA Office, the National Basketball Player's Association, the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color."

Blake, 29, was shot in the back by police officers on Sunday after trying to break up a fight in front of three of his children. His family said Tuesday that he has been paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting of Blake has prompted protests in Kenosha. Two people were killed and a third was injured on Tuesday night when a gunman opened fire on demonstrators. A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday facing charges for the shooting.

Others NBA teams had reportedly also been having discussions about a boycott.

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet said on Tuesday that his team had a meeting where "a number of things have been discussed."

"We knew coming here or not coming here was not going to stop anything, but I think ultimately playing or not playing puts pressure on somebody," he said.

"So, for example," he added, "this happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, if I'm correct? Would it be nice if, in a perfect world, we all say we're not playing, and the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks — that's going to trickle down. If he steps up to the plate and puts pressure on the district attorney's office, and state's attorney, and governors, and politicians there to make real change and get some justice."

"I know it's not that simple," VanVleet said, according to NBA.com. "But, at the end of the day, if we're gonna sit here and talk about making change, then at some point we're gonna have to put our nuts on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility."

