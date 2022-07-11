Milwaukee Brewers Pay Tribute to 8-Year-Old Cooper Roberts Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting

"Today, Cooper's in the dugout with us," the Brewers said on Twitter Friday as they shared a photo of a special Cooper Roberts jersey. "We're cheering you on, Cooper!"

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez points near jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, is seen in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Brewers are stepping up to the plate and helping an 8-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Brewers hung a No. 22 jersey bearing Cooper Roberts' last name in the home dugout at American Family Field during their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend after they learned through reporting that he's a major Brewers fan.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday that he hoped the team's gesture "can make one part of the day for [Cooper and the Roberts family] a little bit better," in the wake of the shooting, which left Cooper with a severed spinal cord after he was shot in the chest.

An update to the family's GoFundMe page Sunday said Roberts is "in a great deal of pain" both physically and emotionally as his family shared with him that he is paralyzed from the waist down.

"We want to show support for him and his family and the incredibly difficult times that they are facing," Counsell added, according to MLB.com. "Know that we're happy he's a Brewer fan, and we want to recognize that and let their family know that we are thinking about them."

"Today, Cooper's in the dugout with us," the Brewers said on Twitter prior to Friday's game against the Pirates as they shared a photo of his jersey in the dugout. "We're cheering you on, Cooper!"

The Milwaukee Brewers hang a jersey in the dugout for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on July 08, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was wounded in the Highland Park, Illinois shooting on July 4th, 2022. Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty

In addition to this touching gesture, the Brewers gave Cooper and his twin brother, Luke, who suffered minor injuries in the attack, an authentic City Connect jersey each signed by the team. Former MVP Christian Yelich also recorded a video to be shared with Cooper and his family, a representative for the team told PEOPLE Monday.

The team is also busy working on other initiatives to support Cooper and his family as he focuses on his recovery, they added.

"The strength to go through something like that" for the Roberts family is "unimaginable," Counsell told MLB.com.

Tragically, Roberts' mother, Keely, was also shot multiple times in the attack and remained in the same hospital as her son as of Friday. Cooper's twin brother Luke, had been released from the hospital after being injured by shrapnel. Some of the shrapnel remains in Luke's body because they were too dangerous to remove, according to USA Today.

By Monday morning, the Roberts' GoFundMe page — a fundraiser created by friends of the family, per its description — had raised $1,217,730 on its way to a $1.5 million goal to help pay for the family's medical bills. An update to the page Sunday added that Cooper is still considered in "serious condition." He is scheduled to undergo another procedure Monday "to address damage to his esophagus," and doctors determined that the bullet Cooper was shot with entered his abdomen, according to the update.

"At this point [Cooper's] critical, life-threatening injuries had been addressed and he was stable enough to be transferred to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital for continued care," read an update from doctors at Highland Park Hospital on the page.

Anthony Loizzi, a spokesperson for the Roberts family, told NBC News on Thursday that Cooper loves the Brewers and called sports the boy's passion.

"Every time I talk to his mom about him he's always very active, way into sports, loves baseball," he said.

Seven people were killed in the Highland Park shooting, with more than two dozen others injured. Last Tuesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office filed seven first-degree murder charges against the suspect, Robert E. Crimo, III, 21, calling the massacre a "pre-mediated and calculated attack" in a statement.