Upsets Broke Over 20 Million March Madness Brackets on Day One of the Tournament

The NCAA tweeted only 787 perfect brackets were remaining at the end of the first night

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 17, 2023 02:59 PM
Princeton v Arizona, Blake Peters
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After two major upsets on the first day of March Madness, only a tiny percentage of brackets remain perfectly intact, according to the NCAA.

The night began with a close game between No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 WVU, which ended with Maryland winning by a slim 67-65.

The result busted more than half of every bracket, with only 48.27 percent of brackets left in perfect condition, according to the NCAA website, which kept track throughout the night.

However, things took an even bigger downturn when No. 13 Furman beat No. 4 seed Virginia in an even tighter match. Furman won 68-67 thanks to guard JP Pegues, who shot a three-pointer at the last second to snatch the win from the higher-seeded team.

At that point, NCAA said that about 10.67 percent of brackets remained perfect.

But that wasn't the only upset of the night as No. 15 Princeton defeated No. 2 Arizona 59-55 in a last-minute rally, taking the lead with just over two minutes left. The shocking win marked the first NCAA tournament win for the Princeton Tigers since 1998.

With the Princeton and Furman upsets, only 1.89 percent of brackets were still in perfect condition out of the over 20 million brackets made, according to the league.

The NCAA tweeted that only 787 perfect brackets remained in the men's division after the first half of games in the first round.

ESPN had 658 perfect brackets left, CBS Sports had 44, Yahoo had 23, and the Men's Bracket Challenge Game had 62, per the NCAA.

In the ESPN brackets, 18.2 percent of people picked Furman to win over Virginia, but only 6.6 percent chose Princeton over Arizona, according to the Associated Press.

However, the outlet said Arizona was a popular pick in the CBS Sports brackets, as 96.9 percent picked them to win in their first game, and 84.9 percent predicted they would make it to the Sweet 16.

Though the number of busted brackets after the first day was shocking, it improved from last year, as the NCAA said only 192 perfect brackets remained after the first day, per NBC affiliate KUSA.

The outlet reported that there has never been a perfect bracket, but an Ohio man is believed to have gotten close in 2019 when he picked all the right teams to win going into the Sweet Sixteen.

His streak ended in the second game of the Sweet Sixteen when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94.

