Millionaire Cristiano Ronaldo Apparently Still Uses the Discontinued iPod Shuffle

Despite earning millions a year, Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently behind in upgraded some of his tech.

Heading into Juventus’ match against Cagliari on Monday at his team’s stadium in Turin, Italy, the soccer star, 34, was spotted wearing a blue iPod shuffle clipped to his tie.

In general, the iPod Shuffle is outdated: the first generation model was introduced in 2005, and the fourth — and final — generation was released in 2010. Apple altogether discontinued making the product in 2017.

Ronaldo, of course, is one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. According to Forbes, he earned $109 million in 2019.

His vintage gear didn’t seem to have an impact on his skills, though, not only did Juventus beat Cagliari, but the athlete actually scored a hat-trick during the game, Sports Illustrated reported.

Wrote Ronaldo on Instagram after the game, “Amazing feeling to kick off 2020 with a hat-trick and a victory!⚽⚽⚽💪🏽.”

It’s especially surprising Ronaldo is so behind on all the latest devices, given that he has a 9-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., at home.

Ronaldo and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also share 2-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Alana Martina.