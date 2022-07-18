Miles Teller Jokes He Went into 'D1 Acting' Instead of Becoming a Professional Baseball Player

Los Angeles - 15 July 2022 - eBay hosted a live baseball trading card draft featuring actor and baseball fanatic Miles Teller with help from World Series champion Chase Utley, to select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault: a 31,000 square foot secured facility and digital marketplace for trading card collectors.- Pictured: Miles Teller - Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Miles Teller may be known as a beloved actor with hit movies like Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick, he once toyed with the idea of going a different route entirely and becoming a professional baseball player.

The actor, 35, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his love of sports, namely baseball, and what his career path could've been.

"I played [baseball] in high school, but I was pretty small," Teller, who partnered with eBay for the launch of its new eBay vault, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. " I didn't hit my growth spurt till my senior year, and then after high school."

"So I say I went D1 acting instead, because I went to [NYU's Tisch School of the Arts]," adds the Spectacular Now star.

For Teller, his love of baseball "coincided" with his love of collecting sports cards, both of which were inspired by two very important family members.

"It's something that my dad passed on to me and my grandma, my dad's [mom]," the Pennsylvania native explains. "She was the biggest Phillies fan that there was, so I inherited that gene from her."

Teller says that his fondness for baseball offered him a way to connect with his loved ones, and is something that remains important to him to this day.

"I think for a lot of kids, especially when you're at a young age, you pick the things where you can really bond with an adult over. When I was a young kid, I wasn't sharing stories of philosophy and this and that, it was baseball. It seems like a simple game, but it's endless," he says. "And my fandom for it, as far as collecting things associated with the game, has remained a part of it for me."

Over the weekend, Teller brought his love of baseball and sports trading cards to the forefront when he checked out the new eBay vault ahead of the MLB's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Joined by former MLB All-Star Chase Utley, Teller created his ultimate "Vault Star Lineup" — a selection of five rare and high-value baseball trading cards that he purchased live in front of guests that are valued at more than $25,000. The cards are now stored within the climate-controlled and insured vault that is protected with 24-hour security.

