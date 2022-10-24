Top Gun star Miles Teller is flying high with the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Sunday, the team punched their ticket to the 2022 World Series with a win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Teller has been celebrating with the team throughout their run so far and was on hand at Citizen Bank Park to see their win. After the game, 35-year-old Teller posted a picture of himself holding the National League Championship trophy with loved ones by his side.

"National League Champions," he wrote in the tweet.

Teller's wife, Keleigh, posted a picture of the two sharing a kiss while at the game.

"World Series kinda stuff," she wrote in the caption.

Before the game, Teller appeared on the field with the team's mascot and danced to Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone," which was famously featured in both Top Gun movies.

"This is pretty special," Teller told CBS affiliate KYW-TV. "I literally watch every game, and if I can't watch it live I'm game casting it. So this team, it is pretty surprising, but nobody wants to play the Phillies right now."

Later that night, Teller was seen taking shots at Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia.

According to Sports Illustrated, the actor was born in Pennsylvania and played baseball growing up.

But Teller was far from the only one celebrating the Phillies' win on Sunday.

Footage and images posted to social media showed fans filling the streets of Philadelphia in celebration after the team's 4-3 win over San Diego — with some fans climbing up street lights to the cheers of the crowd.

City workers had greased traffic light poles in the city before the game, but that couldn't stop some acrobatic fans. Still, according to FOX affiliate WTXF, police said the celebrations were mostly "peaceful."

The Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series starting Oct. 28.