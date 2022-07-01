Miles Bridges' Wife Posts Photos of Alleged Domestic Violence Injuries: 'Can't Be Silent Anymore'

"I don't need sympathy, I just don't want this happening to anyone else," Mychelle Johnson said, sharing photos of the fractures and bruises she allegedly received from a "male partner"

Mychelle Johnson, wife of NBA player Miles Bridges, shared photos of injuries she says she sustained at the hands of "a male partner" Thursday. Bridges turned himself in on a felony domestic violence charge Wednesday.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," Johnson, 24, wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos that showed her with bruises on her face, hands, arms, back and legs. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It hurts my heart because I've always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it's time I stand up for myself," she added. "I won't be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones 'image.' "

Johnson said she suffered "a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion."

Her post also included what appeared to be a medical report that diagnosed Johnson as a "victim of abuse by a male partner." Among the injuries listed included "assault by strangulation, brain concussion, closed fracture of the nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, and strain of neck muscle."

Warning: post contains sensitive images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bridges was arrested on Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge, PEOPLE confirmed. The Charlotte Hornets player, 24, turned himself into authorities following the issue of a warrant. According to records from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department website, Bridges was released on $130,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

He and Johnson started dating in 2016, and share two children: son Ace Miles, 3, and daughter Aylä Marie, 2.

In her post, Johnson said she was coming forward to prevent "this person" from harming someone again, explaining that she hopes they will work to improve themself.

"I don't need sympathy, I just don't want this happening to anyone else," she wrote. "I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That's all I want."

The mother of two also refuted the people who criticized her claims.

"I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not," Johnson wrote. "I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It's unethical, it's immoral, it's truly SICK."

"It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I'm scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything," she continued. "Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations."

Following Bridges' arrest on Wednesday, Hornets released a statement saying that they were "aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges" and "are in the process of gathering additional information." PEOPLE has reached out to the Hornets.

"We will have no further comment at this time," the team said.