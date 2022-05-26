Milan Soccer Star Zlatan Ibrahimović Says He Played Without ACL: 'Painkillers Every Day for Six Months'
Just days after AC Milan won the Serie A title, soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimović has revealed that he competed while suffering from a major injury.
"For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee. Swollen knee for six months. I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months," Ibrahimović, 40, wrote on Instagram.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan confirmed that Ibrahimović underwent surgery on the knee and will spend the next seven to eight months rehabbing.
"In my mind I only had one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise," the Italian soccer star wrote of helping his team bring home their first title since the 2010-11 season on Sunday.
RELATED: Gymnast Danusia Francis Competes in Olympics Despite Knee Injury: I'm 'Glad to 'Fulfill My Dream'
The athlete told his social media followers that his days during the last six months have included "more than 20 injections" and managing the severe pain with painkillers "every day."
"Barely slept for six months because of the pain," he wrote. The soccer star said he has "never suffered so much on and off the pitch."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Despite the physical sacrifices, Ibrahimović seems to look back on the experience without regrets. "I made something impossible to something possible," he wrote. "Today I have a new ACL and another trophy."