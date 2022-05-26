Zlatan Ibrahimović helped Milan win their first title in over a decade while struggling with a painful knee injury

Milan Soccer Star Zlatan Ibrahimović Says He Played Without ACL: 'Painkillers Every Day for Six Months'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic led his team to victory without an ACL in his left knee

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on April 24, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Just days after AC Milan won the Serie A title, soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimović has revealed that he competed while suffering from a major injury.

"For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee. Swollen knee for six months. I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months," Ibrahimović, 40, wrote on Instagram.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan confirmed that Ibrahimović underwent surgery on the knee and will spend the next seven to eight months rehabbing.

"In my mind I only had one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise," the Italian soccer star wrote of helping his team bring home their first title since the 2010-11 season on Sunday.

The athlete told his social media followers that his days during the last six months have included "more than 20 injections" and managing the severe pain with painkillers "every day."

"Barely slept for six months because of the pain," he wrote. The soccer star said he has "never suffered so much on and off the pitch."

