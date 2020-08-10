Mike Tyson's Exhibition Fight Against Roy Jones Jr. Has Been Delayed: Reports

The anticipated fight will be Mike Tyson's return to the ring

Mike Tyson reportedly won't be returning to the ring just yet.

Several new reports claim that Tyson's highly anticipated exhibition fight against fellow great, Roy Jones Jr., has been pushed back from its originally scheduled date of Sept. 12 to November.

The initial report from The Ring states that Tyson's team wanted to move the fight date in order to maximize revenue. A rep for Tyson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sources also told ESPN that organizers of the event are seeking more time to secure international television deals and to finalize details concerning their decision to air the event through traditional pay-per-view.

A rep for event organizers also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's inquiry.

In July, a rep for the heavyweight champion, 54, confirmed to PEOPLE that he was coming out of retirement for the eight-round exhibition match.

The fight — called the Frontline Battle — will now reportedly take place on Nov. 28 in Florida and will be available on both pay-per-view and on social media platform Triller.

News of the fight came one day after Tyson announced the launch of his Legends Only League, which will support older athletes hoping to return to their sports. The Legends Only League will back boxers, as well as athletes in other sports, hoping to bring "the best of the best back into the ring, onto the court, and back on the field."

In May, Tyson proved that he's still got what it takes to be in the ring when he showed off his incredible punching power in a montage of workouts posted to Instagram. The video ended with Tyson looking into the camera and simply saying, "I'm back."

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it," Tyson wrote in the caption of the video. "Train Smart. Recover Smarter."

The former heavyweight champion first dropped a hint that he was considering a return to boxing during a conversation with rapper T.I. on Instagram Live earlier that month.