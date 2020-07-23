Mike Tyson also announced the launch of his Legends Only League, which will support older athletes hoping to return to their sports

Mike Tyson Is Coming Out of Retirement! Legend Returning to Boxing for Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition

Mike Tyson is officially returning to the ring.

Just a few months after teasing that he'd be coming out of retirement, the legendary boxer will fight fellow great, Roy Jones Jr., in an eight-round exhibition match, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

According to a TMZ report, the fight — called the Frontline Battle — will take place on Sept. 12 and will be available on both pay-per-view and on social media platform Triller. The outlet said the fight will take place in Florida.

The news comes one day after Tyson, 54, announced the launch of his Legends Only League, which will support older athletes hoping to return to their sports. The Legends Only League will back boxers, as well as athletes in other sports, hoping to bring "the best of the best back into the ring, onto the court, and back on the field."

In May, Tyson proved that he's still got it when he showed off his incredible punching power in a montage of workouts posted to Instagram. The video ended with Tyson looking into the camera and simply saying, "I'm back."

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it," Tyson wrote in the caption of the video. "Train Smart. Recover Smarter."

The former heavyweight champion first dropped a hint that he was considering a return to boxing during a conversation with rapper T.I. on Instagram Live earlier that month.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," Tyson told T.I., according to Yahoo Sports.