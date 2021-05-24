Young Mike Tyson Found 'Home' When Legendary Trainer Took Him in: He'd 'Never Really Had' One
In a new ABC News docuseries, Mike Tyson and his contemporaries recount "the climb, the crash and the comeback" of his boxing career, starting with his childhood in Brooklyn, New York
Mike Tyson found a new family when boxing manager and trainer Cus D'Amato took him in.
An exclusive clip from the upcoming ABC News documentary series about Tyson looks at the boxer's life with D'Amato, who often had a full house of young athletes he was training.
D'Amato became the athlete's guardian when Tyson's mother died when he was 16.
"It became very much a home for Mike Tyson, which he had never really had," Ross Greenburg, former president of HBO Sports, says in Mike Tyson: The Knockout.
While staying in the home, Tyson — who up until that point had had a difficult and troubled youth in Brooklyn, New York — had to do his part, taking on chores like shoveling the sidewalk and bringing out the garbage.
And the young athlete took it seriously, those interviewed in the clip say.
Discussing Tyson in old footage, Camille Ewald, D'Amato's partner, says, "I think he grew up without any love or affection, he just grew up in the street looking for something. He wanted somebody to pay attention to him."
Tyson, now 54, was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.
The four-hour, two-part series will also look at Tyson's personal life, with the athlete and his contemporaries recounting "the climb, the crash and the comeback" of his boxing career.
In addition to ABC News archival footage, Mike Tyson: The Knockout will also include previously unaired interviews with Tyson, himself.
Tyson has spoken about his relationship with D'Amato before, noting how important the trainer was to him during an October 2020 episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.
"If Cus was happy, it made me happy," said Tyson. "If me knocking out people made him happy, f---, I wanna do it. I wanna knock out five people a day. Really, because that made him happy. That was my job, I just wanted him to be happy."
Mike Tyson: The Knockout premieres on Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST, with the second installment airing at the same time on June 1 on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
