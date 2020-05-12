Mike Tyson may be hinting at a return to the ring, and his latest video shows he would still be a formidable opponent

Mike Tyson Teases Return to Boxing with Video Showing He Can Still Pack a Punch: ‘I’m Back’

At 53 years old, Mike Tyson may be looking to make a return to the ring.

The legendary boxer showed off his incredible punching power in a montage of workouts posted to Instagram on Monday. The video ends with Tyson looking into the camera and simply saying, "I'm back," a message that evokes the famous two-word fax that announced the return of Michael Jordan to the NBA in 1995.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it," Tyson wrote in the caption of the video. "Train Smart. Recover Smarter."

The former heavyweight champion first dropped a hint that he was considering a return to boxing during a conversation with rapper T.I. on Instagram Live earlier this month.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," Tyson told T.I., according to Yahoo Sports.

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff," he added.

Tyson, who competed from 1985 to 2005, ended his career with a record of 50 wins, six losses and two no contests. Forty-four of his wins came by knockout.

In March, the legendary boxer opened up about the emotional struggles he's coped with since leaving the sport that made him a global celebrity.

“I know the art of fighting. I know the art of war,” Tyson said on his podcast. “That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for.”

“That’s the reason why I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more,” he tearfully added. “And I miss him.”

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing,” Tyson said.

Image zoom Mike Tyson Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

According to CBS Sports, a few challengers have already tossed their hat into the ring for their chance to fight Tyson, including New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams and former rival Evander Holyfield. Tyson was famously disqualified when he bit a portion of Holyfield’s ear off in 1997.