Mike Tyson Sued for $5 Million, Accused of Raping Woman in N.Y. in 1990

An anonymous woman has sued the former professional boxer and accused him of rape in a New York court

Ingrid Vasquez
January 25, 2023
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson is facing rape allegations from a woman who claims she met the former professional boxer during a night out at a New York dance club in the early 1990s.

In an affidavit filed by an anonymous woman in New York's Albany County Court on Jan. 5, she states: "I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers. My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car, and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine."

According to the affidavit, the woman then got into Tyson's vehicle and was allegedly touched by the professional boxer.

"I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me," her statement continues.

The court documents add that the woman is seeking $5 million in damages that include "physical, psychological, and emotional injury."

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law last year. Under the regulation, "a one-year lookback window" is given to "survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred."

A representative for Tyson, 56, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson.

Tyson made a name for himself in boxing after holding the undisputed world heavyweight championship from 1987 to 1990. His first win at 20 made him the youngest player to retain the title.

While still recognized as one of the greatest in his sport, his personal life has been riddled with controversy, including accusations from his first wife, Robin Givens, that he was physically abusive. He candidly admitted that the claims were valid, telling Oprah Winfrey on her show in 2009, "I have socked her before, and she socked me before, as well. It was just that kind of relationship."

Other points of legal trouble for Tyson included a 1992 rape conviction for which he served three years in prison, biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 re-match, a prison stint in 1999 for assaulting two motorists, and again — briefly — in 2007 for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

