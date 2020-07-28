Mike Tyson, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, told Jimmy Fallon he could take on UFC fighter Conor McGregor in a match

Mike Tyson Says He Could Beat Conor McGregor in a Boxing Match

Mike Tyson has Conor McGregor in his sights.

Tyson, who is coming out of retirement in September to fight Roy Jones Jr., said on Monday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he could take on several boxing and UFC greats — including McGregor, 32.

"Wow, look at that," Tyson, 54, said when host Jimmy Fallon asked him about a potential match-up with the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

"That dude's nuts," Fallon, 45, said of McGregor to former heavyweight champion Tyson.

However, Tyson quickly expressed confidence in coming out the victor in a match with McGregor. "Yeah, but I'm gonna kick his a-- anyway," he said.

Even when Fallon noted that McGregor "doesn't play by the rules" and "is all MMA," Tyson responded, "Hey, we'll play with boxing rules."

"It could happen," Fallon said with excitement.

Tyson's rep confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the boxer would be coming out retirement to fight Jones Jr., in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12.

The fight — called the Frontline Battle — will be available on both pay-per-view and on social media platform Triller.

Tyson first dropped a hint that he was considering a return to boxing during a conversation with rapper T.I. on Instagram Live in May.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," he told T.I., according to Yahoo Sports.