A rep for Mike Tyson tells PEOPLE that the boxer had an altercation with a fellow passenger who "threw a water bottle at him" on a JetBlue flight out of San Francisco

Mike Tyson Punches 'Aggressive' JetBlue Passenger Who Was 'Harassing Him' on Flight

Mike Tyson's latest fight took place outside of the ring.

The retired boxing legend, 55, was involved in an in-flight altercation Wednesday with an "aggressive" fellow passenger who he claims was harassing him on a JetBlue flight out of San Francisco International Airport.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," a rep for Tyson tells PEOPLE in a statement.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Tyson can be seen repeatedly punching the man, who later received medical attention and went to the police. (The San Francisco Police Department and JetBlue did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and it is unclear whether the man is filing charges.)

TMZ reports that the boxer walked off the still-grounded plane seconds after the altercation.

US Open Opening Night Mike Tyson

A source with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tells PEOPLE that they have not received a report of any unruly passengers on that flight, but they "[look] into all airline reports of passenger disturbances."

At the time of the incident, Tyson was headed to the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, where he is listed as a keynote speaker after he launched his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 last year.

Tyson has previously faced legal action for instances of violence, including serving three years in prison after he was convicted of raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington in 1992. He has since maintained that their sexual encounter was consensual.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Docuseries 'Mike Tyson: The Knockout'

The former heavyweight champion served another nine months in prison in 1999 after assaulting two motorists following a traffic accident. He was arrested again in 2009 after an altercation with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, although no charges were filed.