Two Greats! Serena Williams Gets Boxing Lessons from Mike Tyson: 'She Has Some Power'

Two legends walk into a boxing gym …

Serena Williams just got some seriously exclusive lessons from one of the most renowned boxing champions of all time. Over the weekend, Williams met up with Mike Tyson for a one-on-one boxing lesson at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida.

For the sparring session, the tennis superstar, 38, wore a black tank top, maroon skirt and dark blue visor, while Tyson, 53, was dressed in a white tank top and jeans. Both athletes sported white sneakers on their feet for the boxing lesson.

“Hitting the bag with @serenawilliams at @bocaresort. She has some power 🥊,” the boxing legend captioned a video of himself showing Williams the correct posture to take with her hands.

Before posting the clip, Tyson captioned a photo of the pair with their gloves up and said, “I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams much love and respect.”

Williams’ longtime tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, shared the same clip on his Instagram feed, plus an additional one of Tyson giving his student some practical examples on the punching technique.

“Hit that punching bag like you wanna hit the ball ! @miketyson @serenawilliams #mouratoglou @bocaresort,” Mouratoglou, 49, wrote in the caption of his videos.

Among the comments on Mouratoglou’s post was one from Hilary Swank, who notably won an Oscar for playing Maggie Fitzgerald in the 2004 boxing drama Million Dollar Baby.

“Wish I were there!” she wrote, to which Mouratoglou replied, “You were invited, just [saying] … 😉.”

Other professional tennis players like Christopher Eubanks and Coco Gauff were present at the resort as well — and even joined Williams and celebrity fitness trainer Shaun T for an impressively choreographed dance session.

Amid a musical background spun by DJ Bob Sinclar, Shaun T led the group in their routine that began in a line formation, before breaking apart to perform synchronized moves including a moment of twerking.

For the finale, Williams (wearing jeans!) dropped into a split to the cheers of those surrounding her and her dance partners.

“The Final Show. When the Team Spirit brings together the best people,” Mouratoglou captioned his video showing off the rhythmic routine.