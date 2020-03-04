Mike Tyson Breaks Down While Discussing Life After Boxing: 'It's Empty'

Image zoom ANDRZEJ LANGE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson tearfully said he “misses” the person he used to be while opening up about the struggles he faced after stepping away from the ring.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the 53-year-old recounted his career with guest Sugar Ray Leonard. Their conversation took an emotional turn when Tyson admitted he felt “empty” when he retired from the sport that made him an international superstar.

“I know the art of fighting. I know the art of war,” Tyson said. “That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for.”

“That’s the reason why I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more,” he tearfully added. “And I miss him.”

Tyson, who competed from 1985 to 2005, ended his career with a record of 50 wins, six losses and two no contests. Forty-four of his wins came by knockout.

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing,” Tyson said.

RELATED: Boxer Deontay Wilder Says 40-Pound Costume He Wore to Fight Contributed to TKO Loss to Tyson Fury

Image zoom Mike Tyson Michael Tullberg/Getty

RELATED: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Admits He Spends Nearly $40K on Weed Every Month: ‘Ain’t That Crazy?’

Tyson’s career was also filled with controversy. He was famously disqualified from a match when he bit a portion of Evander Holyfield’s ear off in 1997.

Tyson said he has been working to remain humble in retirement, partly because he is fearful of the hostile person he used to be during his fighting days.

” ‘Cause sometimes I feel like a b——,” he told Leonard. “Because I don’t want that person to come out, ’cause if he comes out, hell is coming with him.”

Image zoom Mike Tyson

“And it’s not funny at all,” Tyson continued. “It’s not cool, like, I’m a tough guy. It’s just that I hate that guy. I’m scared of him.”

RELATED: Boxer Patrick Day Dies from Injuries — Here’s Why Knock-Out Blows Are so Dangerous

After retirement, Tyson starred in the hit comedy, The Hangover, and recently made investments in the marijuana industry. Last year, he admitted to spending $40,000 a month on marijuana.