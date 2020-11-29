After their fight, Mike Tyson told reporters that he "could've done everything better"

Mike Tyson's Match Against Roy Jones Jr. Ends in Draw — But He Says He'll Fight Again

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s highly anticipated eight-round exhibition match on Saturday night ended in a draw.

The match — which streamed on Triller and took place without fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles — was 54-year-old Tyson's first in fifteen years.

Rather than the usual three minutes, rounds were two and were judged remotely by three champions focused on technique, style, and effectiveness of punching, defense, and aggressiveness.

Despite the draw, CompuBox said Tyson outlanded his opponent, 51, 67-37.

After their fight, Tyson told reporters that he "could've done everything better."

"Everything I was doing I could've done it better, so God willing, I'll be better the next exhibition," he continued, according to ESPN.

In an earlier match as part of the event on Saturday, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round.

Ahead of Tyson's big return to the ring, he spoke to PEOPLE about the expectations he put on himself.

"I'm just going in and I'm going to give it a good show like I always did my whole career," Tyson said. "I'm really looking forward to doing this. I'm the kind of guy who needs to push myself in life."