MLB Star Mike Trout Wears Late Brother-in-law's Name on Jersey a Week After He Dies at 24

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is honoring his late brother-in-law Aaron Cox.

The 27-year-old athlete, who hasn’t played since Aug. 1, stepped out on the field Friday at home against Houston Astros wearing a jersey with “A. Cox” on the back.

Cox, who was a former minor league pitcher in the Angels organization, died on Aug. 15. He was 24.

Just the day before, Trout opened up about Cox’s sudden death with an emotional dedication on Instagram.

“Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half,” the outfielder captioned a photo of himself and Cox sporting black suits.

“You were more than just my brother-in-law… you were my best friend,” he wrote.

“You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day,” Trout continued.

The Angels star later recounted the many memories he and Cox shared.

“The things we have done together like hunting trips, family vacations, golfing, fishing and all the fun times we had together I will cherish forever… you brought so much happiness and joy to my life every time I was with you,” he said.

“You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone… I can’t thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years. I know you will be watching over me and now that you are gone, I promise to take care of your sister and watch over your whole family.”

“Heaven got a great one and I know I will see you again some day… I love you bro!!!!” Trout concluded.

Funeral services for Cox were held Wednesday in the Dorchester section of Maurice River Township. Cox’s cause of death is not clear at this time.