Mike Fisher — NHL Star and Carrie Underwood's Husband — Is Officially an American Citizen

Living in America, got to have a celebration!

Mike Fisher — the former NHL star who is married to country singer Carrie Underwood — is “officially American,” he announced on Instagram this week.

Sharing a post to his Instagram story, Fisher — who was born in Ontario, Canada — smiled as he posed in a suit in what appeared to be a courthouse.

Fisher, 38, waved an American flag in the picture, and wrote over it, “Big day I’m officially American.”

Mike Fisher/Instagram. Inset: Jason Kempin/Getty

Fisher wed Underwood, 36, back in 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia before 250 friends and family. The pair got engaged in December 2009, after quietly dating for about a year.

The year after their wedding, Fisher was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators. He retired from the team back in 2017, but came out of retirement in February 2018 before finally stepping away from the game in May.

Fisher’s naturalization ceremony comes after the happy couple just celebrated another huge milestone: becoming parents of two.

In January, the couple announced they welcomed son Jacob Bryan Fisher. The couple is already parents to son Isaiah Michael, 3.

“They are just so beyond overjoyed with their healthy baby,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It has been a rough few years with the miscarriages and the accident and they didn’t even know if they’d get to this point.”

“They’re feeling truly blessed,” the source added.

Shortly after Underwood shared Jacob’s birth announcement, which included photos of the newborn from the hospital, Fisher shared a celebratory post of his own and touched on their tough journey.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet,” Fisher captioned an Instagram photo, which showed baby Jacob nuzzled on his chest.

“We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect.”

“He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand,” Fisher wrote adding the hashtags “#grateful” and “#miraclebaby.”