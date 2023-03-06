White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Won't Face Discipline from MLB Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had been under investigation after the mother of his young daughter accused him of domestic violence and child abuse, has been cleared of any wrongdoing under Major League Baseball policy, the league announced over the weekend.

Per MLB, Clevinger voluntarily agreed to be evaluated by the domestic violence and drug treatment boards and agreed to follow any of their suggestions.

"The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records," MLB said. "The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations."

In January, 24-year-old Olivia Finestead claimed she had been in contact with MLB's Department of Investigations, alleging that Clevinger had subjected her to "physical, verbal, and emotional abuse," including an incident in June 2022 in which he allegedly choked her. Finestead also claimed that Clevinger had slapped her in a hotel room and thrown chewing tobacco on their child.

The White Sox, who signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million free-agent deal in December 2022, addressed the allegations in a statement at the time, stating that they were unaware of the accusations at the time of signing. He had been playing for the San Diego Padres when the incident allegedly occurred.

Clevinger's lawyers released a statement to The Athletic, denying the allegations and accusing Finestead of making "baseless threats and accusations." The statement also claimed Finestead's "pattern of abusive behavior" was well documented.

On Sunday, Finestead responded to MLB's decision in her Instagram Story.

"Even with 2 other police reports prior to me & multiple women saying the same thing I have physical verbal & emotional & child abuse he did unfortunately there's not a video of any of it but Mike putting himself in drug, domestic & family violence therapy has always been my goal since the beginning and he refused to go when I tried to be there for him so l'm glad he's going now," she wrote.

Clevinger released a statement about the league's decision through the Major League Baseball Players Association.

"I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB," he said. "This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support."

"I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates," he said. "I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year."

In their own statement, the White Sox said they "accepted" MLB's investigation and offered no further comment.