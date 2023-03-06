White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Won't Face Discipline from MLB Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

In January, 24-year-old Olivia Finestead, the mother of his children, alleged that Clevinger had subjected her to "physical, verbal and emotional abuse"

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 03:33 PM
Mike Clevinger #52 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals
Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had been under investigation after the mother of his young daughter accused him of domestic violence and child abuse, has been cleared of any wrongdoing under Major League Baseball policy, the league announced over the weekend.

Per MLB, Clevinger voluntarily agreed to be evaluated by the domestic violence and drug treatment boards and agreed to follow any of their suggestions.

"The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records," MLB said. "The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations."

In January, 24-year-old Olivia Finestead claimed she had been in contact with MLB's Department of Investigations, alleging that Clevinger had subjected her to "physical, verbal, and emotional abuse," including an incident in June 2022 in which he allegedly choked her. Finestead also claimed that Clevinger had slapped her in a hotel room and thrown chewing tobacco on their child.

Mike Clevinger

The White Sox, who signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million free-agent deal in December 2022, addressed the allegations in a statement at the time, stating that they were unaware of the accusations at the time of signing. He had been playing for the San Diego Padres when the incident allegedly occurred.

Clevinger's lawyers released a statement to The Athletic, denying the allegations and accusing Finestead of making "baseless threats and accusations." The statement also claimed Finestead's "pattern of abusive behavior" was well documented.

On Sunday, Finestead responded to MLB's decision in her Instagram Story.

"Even with 2 other police reports prior to me & multiple women saying the same thing I have physical verbal & emotional & child abuse he did unfortunately there's not a video of any of it but Mike putting himself in drug, domestic & family violence therapy has always been my goal since the beginning and he refused to go when I tried to be there for him so l'm glad he's going now," she wrote.

Clevinger released a statement about the league's decision through the Major League Baseball Players Association.

"I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB," he said. "This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support."

RELATED VIDEO: Ga. Football Star Jalen Carter Surrenders to Police After Car Crash That Killed Teammate, Staffer

"I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates," he said. "I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year."

In their own statement, the White Sox said they "accepted" MLB's investigation and offered no further comment.

Related Articles
Josh Owens, Moonshiners
'Moonshiners' Star Josh Owens Injured During Daytona Motorcycle Race: 'He Isn't Out of the Woods Yet'
Todd Sand
U.S. World Champions Say They 'Skated For' Coach Todd Sand After His Mid-Competition Heart Attack
The Shop Releases Season 6 Trailer Starring Ryan Garcia, Stefon Diggs, Others;
Stefon Diggs and Ryan Garcia Talk Mental Health — and Damar Hamlin's Collapse — in 'The Shop' Premiere
Raider's NFL player Maxx Crosby's wedding
Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Marries Rachel Washburn in Romantic Nevada Ceremony
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during her semi-final match on Day 6 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis
Coco Gauff's 9-Year-Old Brother Cameron Designed Her Latest Shoe: 'He Was Really Excited'
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne Is the Highest-Paid NCAA Female Athlete — and Wants 'Equal Opportunities for Men and Women'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Nate Burleson attends Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Nate Burleson on Tom Brady's Upcoming Commentator Role After Retirement: 'He Has the Golden Touch'
Kelce Family - Travis Kelce Insatgram - https://www.instagram.com/p/3E0qcORZm3/
Travis Kelce Supported by Brother Jason and Parents Donna and Ed During His 'SNL' Hosting Debut
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) prepares for qualfying for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 29, 2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA.
NASCAR's Chase Elliott Will Miss Las Vegas Race After Breaking Leg in Snowboarding Accident
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Justin Rex/AP/Shutterstock (13554574z) Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor, in Lubbock, Texas Baylor Texas Tech Football, Lubbock, United States - 29 Oct 2022
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accused of Assault by Kansas Restaurant Owner, Waiter
Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn
Toronto Raptors Delete Cringeworthy Video for 'Women's History Month' After Backlash: 'They Birth Everybody'
Jake Paul (L) of United States and Tommy Fury (R) of United Kingdom attend the press meeting before the box match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury that will take place on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 23, 2023.
Tommy Fury Responds to Jake Paul's Call for a Rematch: 'I Believe in the Match, I Will Stop Him'
Basketball
Three Players Ejected from College Basketball Tournament After Punches Are Thrown
Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles
Pirates and Orioles Play Out Training Game with No Umpires on the Field
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Travis Kelce Will Have 'Lots of Surprises' and 'Familiar Faces' on Hand When He Hosts 'SNL' : Source